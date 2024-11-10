Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United won’t get an immediate chance to build on Saturday’s 6-1 thrashing of Cambridge United.

The scheduled League One fixture at Charlton Athletic next Saturday (November 16) has now been postponed because the Londoners have had three players called up for international duty. Charlton originally had two players called up with a third on standby, but he has also now been asked to join up with his country.

The game is unlikely to be played before the end of the year which could suit Posh as several senior players like Hector Kyprianou should be back in action by then. Posh boss Darren Ferguson was keen to see the game go ahead next week.

All tickets purchased in advance for next Saturday will be valid for the rearranged date.