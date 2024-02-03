Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Thelo Aasgaard of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh lost for just the second time in 22 league matches against the same opposition that beaten them in their other defeat in that period in November.

The 3-2 scoreline did not look as harsh as it could have been were it not for stoppage time goals from Josh Knight and Ricky-Jade Jones after Posh had fallen 3-0 behind to a Thelo Aasgaard double and a Josh Magennis flick.

Posh were, however, made to pay for not putting away their chances in a first half in particular in which they played well.

Ferguson’s men have now slipped down to fourth following victories for Portsmouth and Derby, over Northampton and Charlton respectively. Bolton only moved a point further clear after drawing 1-1 at home with Barnsley.

Ferguson bemoaned his side’s profligacy in defeat as well as their defending for the third goal, which proved crucial in the end.

He said: “In the first half we were really good. We played very well, I said at half time, we just had to keep doing what we were doing.

“Unfortunately, it’s been mentioned a few times about us not being ruthless enough in front of goal and it’s caught up with us today. We need to have that ruthless edge to get the goal. We score the first goal and we win comfortably.

“The goals we conceded were momentum shifters. They were hanging on a bit, we were really dominant, more dominant than I though we might be.

“We just had to get that first goal and we had opportunities to do it but for the final ball, final shot, final cross, we worked it into really good attacking areas but then we conceded a really soft goal, their first shot at goal.

“We spoke at the break about keep believing we’re going to get there, like we have many times this season, and keep doing the right things.

"I’ve got to find a way of improving our second halves at home because we started the second half terribly again. The same as Tuesday night but we conceded and they’re 2-0 up all of a sudden.

“I said at that time, even if it takes until 90 minutes to get the goal back, you’ll get something out of this game. I really felt that.

“We’re naive in the third goal we gave away and it’s a killer because if we don’t concede that, we do get something out of the game.

“When you’re playing at home, it’s 2-0 and they get a man sent off, even if you’re playing rubbish and you get a goal in the 91st minute, it changes the momentum. The crowd were almost dragging the ball towards the goal after the second and that’s what happens.

“We can not concede the third goal like we did, he’s walked past us. It was really, really soft.

“I thought we would get an equaliser in stoppage time. At 3-2 the lads they’re naive again, they’re passing it square, put the ball in the box. We’ve loaded the box and just got two goals but we’re looking for the extra pass.

“I actually thought we’d get an equaliser. That’s what I mean about the third being a killer. We score two really good goals from really good crosses and they’re panicking.

“It’s a disappointing result, we’ve lost to Wigan twice and I don’t know how.

“It’s important how we react now to a bit of adversity, it’s never going to be all perfect. The two goals we scored late on were massive, 3-0 looks like a hammering and 3-2 helps the goal difference, that will play a part this season.”

Posh have the opportunity to immediately bounce back on Tuesday night away at Exeter and can go as high as second if Bolton fail to beat Cambridge.