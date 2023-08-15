News you can trust since 1948
Disappointing start for Peterborough United Under 21s who fell apart in the second half

Peterborough United were hit by a second-half goal salvo by Colchester United in their opening Professional Development Under 21 League game at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:53 BST- 1 min read
Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After reaching the interval level at 0-0 Posh conceded three second-half goals and it should have been four as the visitors also blasted a last-minute penalty over the crossbar.

Kaan Bennett fired Colchester into a 54th-minute lead and it was 2-0 four minutes later when Donnell Thomas struck.

Oscar Thorn made it 3-0 18 minute from time before Chay Cooper sent a spot-kick high and wide following a foul by Posh centre-back Charlie O’Connell.

Posh had the first chance to score when England Under 18 international Benji Arthur sent Gabe Overton clear into the penalty area in the 10th minute, but goalkeeper Tom Smith was out quickly to save.

Posh enjoyed a lot of the ball before the break, but struggled to create chances which wasn’t a problem for the visitors as the game wore on.

Posh: West, Dornelly (sub Bodnar, 75 mins), Powell (sub Mills, 66 mins), Titchmarsh (sub Challinor, 66 mins), O’Connell, Arthur, Kelmendi, Chiha (sub Dreyer 88 mins), Overton (sub Winters, 75 mins), O’Brien-Brady, Kawa.

Young Posh forward Lewis Darlington has joined Northern Premier League Midlands Division side Cambridge City on a youth loan until the end of the year.

