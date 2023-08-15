Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After reaching the interval level at 0-0 Posh conceded three second-half goals and it should have been four as the visitors also blasted a last-minute penalty over the crossbar.

Kaan Bennett fired Colchester into a 54th-minute lead and it was 2-0 four minutes later when Donnell Thomas struck.

Oscar Thorn made it 3-0 18 minute from time before Chay Cooper sent a spot-kick high and wide following a foul by Posh centre-back Charlie O’Connell.

Posh had the first chance to score when England Under 18 international Benji Arthur sent Gabe Overton clear into the penalty area in the 10th minute, but goalkeeper Tom Smith was out quickly to save.

Posh enjoyed a lot of the ball before the break, but struggled to create chances which wasn’t a problem for the visitors as the game wore on.

Posh: West, Dornelly (sub Bodnar, 75 mins), Powell (sub Mills, 66 mins), Titchmarsh (sub Challinor, 66 mins), O’Connell, Arthur, Kelmendi, Chiha (sub Dreyer 88 mins), Overton (sub Winters, 75 mins), O’Brien-Brady, Kawa.