Derby day delight for Peterborough United after a 94th minute winning goal

A 94th-minute winner from substitute Renai Bennett delivered derby day delight for Peterborough United Women on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:13 BST
Posh celebrate their late winning goal against Cobblers. Photo Darren WilesPosh celebrate their late winning goal against Cobblers. Photo Darren Wiles
Posh celebrate their late winning goal against Cobblers. Photo Darren Wiles

Bennett’s cracker from the edge of the penalty area secured a 2-1 win for Posh against Northampton Town in their National Midlands Division One fixture at Bourne Town FC.

A third straight one-goal win should mean Posh finish third. They have two games to go, but only after facing their Cobblers counterparts in the Northants County Cup Final at Wellingborough Town FC (2pm). Tickets for that game must be purchased in advance through the Northants FA website.

Emly Brett was denied a ninth-minute opening goal yesterday by a fine save following a Frankie Pim cross, but Evie Driscoll-King headed Posh in front 10 minutes later from a Megan Lawlor corner.

Renai Bennett celebrates her winning goal for Posh Women against Cobblers. Photo Darren WilesRenai Bennett celebrates her winning goal for Posh Women against Cobblers. Photo Darren Wiles
Renai Bennett celebrates her winning goal for Posh Women against Cobblers. Photo Darren Wiles

But Cobblers equalised withun seven minutes and the game became very even with Neive Corry having to make two fine saves to keep Posh on terms before their late winner.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Fletcher, Driscoll-King, Lawlor, Brown (sub Bennett, 57 mins), Middleton (sub Mugridge, 78 mins), Pim (sub Kirk, 68 mins), Perkins (sub Lacite, 78 mins), Middleton, Hilliard.

