News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derby County's fomer Peterborough United player could miss the League One game against his old club

Derby County’s former Peterborough United winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing may miss out on the League One match against his former club at Pride Park on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:47 am
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Mendez-Laing (30) missed the EFL Cup win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday for personal reasons.

He has started all five of the Rams’ league games so far this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Barnsley.

But Derby head coach Liam Rosenoir told Derbyshire Live: “He’s had an issue in terms of his family which is very sad for him. We as a club will support him in terms of that, myself and the players as well.

“He may be available, he may not be available. I just want to make sure, the most important thing is that he’s feeling ok in himself.

Most Popular

“We’ve all been in positions where we’ve had things happen in our family that’s sad, we lose people in our lives. As a club we’ll support him and I’ll do anything I can to get him back as quickly as possible in the right frame of mind.”

Mendez-Laing made 100 Posh appearances in two spells at London Road, scoring 11 goals, aftter joining from Wolves. He went on to play in the Premier League with Cardiff City.

Nathaniel Mendez-LaingLeague OneDerby CountyBarnsley