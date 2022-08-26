Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Mendez-Laing (30) missed the EFL Cup win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday for personal reasons.

He has started all five of the Rams’ league games so far this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Barnsley.

But Derby head coach Liam Rosenoir told Derbyshire Live: “He’s had an issue in terms of his family which is very sad for him. We as a club will support him in terms of that, myself and the players as well.

“He may be available, he may not be available. I just want to make sure, the most important thing is that he’s feeling ok in himself.

“We’ve all been in positions where we’ve had things happen in our family that’s sad, we lose people in our lives. As a club we’ll support him and I’ll do anything I can to get him back as quickly as possible in the right frame of mind.”