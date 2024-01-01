Derby County vs Peterborough United; Live Blog as Posh look to get back to winning ways on New Year's Day
Peterborough United travel to Pride Park to face Derby County in a crucial League One clash (January 1, 3pm).
After consecutive 2-2 draws, Posh and Derby are now level on points but the Rams have a game in hand.
Darren Ferguson is expected to reverse the changes from Barnsley on Friday and field a full-strength side in this one.
Derby were 4-2 victors at London Road earlier this season, the only victorious team this season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Derby vs Posh
Welcome!
Happy new year!