Peterborough United travel to Pride Park to face Derby County in a crucial League One clash (January 1, 3pm).

This is expected to be Peter Kioso's last game for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

After consecutive 2-2 draws, Posh and Derby are now level on points but the Rams have a game in hand.

Darren Ferguson is expected to reverse the changes from Barnsley on Friday and field a full-strength side in this one.

Derby were 4-2 victors at London Road earlier this season, the only victorious team this season.