Callum Elder celebrates a goal for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Rams have taken 28 year-old left back Callum Elder on a free transfer from Championship side Hull City.

The Australian spent an impressive spell on loan at Posh from Leicester City in the 2015-16 season before injury ended his five-month stay.

Derby, who are 5-1 with Sky Bet to win the third tier title next season, signed Joe Ward earlier this week after the 27 year-old allowed his Posh contract to wind down.

Nathanael Mendez-Laing (left) scores the 100th Posh goal of the 2010-11 League One season at Rochdale. Photo David Lowndes.

As of 5pm on Wednesday 24 League One clubs had made just 31 new signings between them with Stevenage (6) and Portsmouth (5) leading the way.

Pompey are the only club to have paid a fee, an undisclosed amount for midfielder Terry Devlin from Northern Irish club Glentoran.

Posh were one of 11 clubs who had yet to sign a single player since the end of last season, according to the BBC.

The others were Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, Charlton Athletic, Cheltenham Town, Fleetwood Town, Reading, Shrewsbury Town, Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

Meanwhile Derby’s ex-Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to make his international debut for Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament this summer.

The 31 year-old is eligible through his mother’s nationality. He was part of the Posh squad who won promotion from League One in the 2010-11 season.