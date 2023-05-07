Derby County players left in tears after red card drama on final day sees Peterborough United pip them to the play-offs
Derby County boss Paul Warne has said that some of his players were left it tears after they missed out on the play-offs to Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon.
Derby went into the final round of fixtures with their fate in their own hands, knowing that victory would end Posh’s play-off hopes and even a draw would force Posh to win at Barnsley by three goals.
As it turned out, they were beaten 1-0 at Hillsborough by Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a Michael Smith penalty towards the end of the first half.
In the same incident- which was received by loud cheers in the Posh end at Oakwell- experienced defender Curtis Davies was sent off.
The controversial incident proved the turning point in the match and the final twist in the play-off race.
Warne told Derbyshire Live: “It was disappointing because we had an opportunity to clear it but didn't.
"We got caught. I thought the red card was harsh because we had Cashin on the goalline and the keeper was on the right side of the ball.
"That's what I discussed with the ref. I might be wrong and people may think I am off my nut but if that's the case then every shot followed by a foul is a red card on the edge of the box. It is a goalscoring opportunity but so is every shot you ever take.
"Curtis is inconsolable. I haven’t seen his face because he's had his head in his hands ever since I spoke to the players after. He’s heartbroken. I feel for him, he doesn’t deserve it but it’s killed us.
"It hurts like hell right now. It's hard for the players. There are a lot in tears as you can imagine. But hopefully, we can keep the large majority and improve where we can. I feel for them because I thought they played really well.
"We tried to make positive changes and had to be aggressive as we could. I am heartbroken for them.
"The lads left everything out there. I can't ask anymore.
"We weren't far away from a perfect away performance. What makes it worse is you are clapping all the fans who kindly stayed which I really appreciate but you can see Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on the scoreboard which is difficult to take.
"I don't think it's today's performance that hasn't got us in the play-offs. We dropped points we should not have dropped which I am hugely disappointed with.”
Posh beat Derby 2-0 at home last month in a match that proved to be crucial and will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.
