Paul Warne's Derby County came up short in their play-off battle with Posh. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Derby went into the final round of fixtures with their fate in their own hands, knowing that victory would end Posh’s play-off hopes and even a draw would force Posh to win at Barnsley by three goals.

As it turned out, they were beaten 1-0 at Hillsborough by Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a Michael Smith penalty towards the end of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the same incident- which was received by loud cheers in the Posh end at Oakwell- experienced defender Curtis Davies was sent off.

The controversial incident proved the turning point in the match and the final twist in the play-off race.

Warne told Derbyshire Live: “It was disappointing because we had an opportunity to clear it but didn't.

"We got caught. I thought the red card was harsh because we had Cashin on the goalline and the keeper was on the right side of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's what I discussed with the ref. I might be wrong and people may think I am off my nut but if that's the case then every shot followed by a foul is a red card on the edge of the box. It is a goalscoring opportunity but so is every shot you ever take.

"Curtis is inconsolable. I haven’t seen his face because he's had his head in his hands ever since I spoke to the players after. He’s heartbroken. I feel for him, he doesn’t deserve it but it’s killed us.

"It hurts like hell right now. It's hard for the players. There are a lot in tears as you can imagine. But hopefully, we can keep the large majority and improve where we can. I feel for them because I thought they played really well.

"We tried to make positive changes and had to be aggressive as we could. I am heartbroken for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads left everything out there. I can't ask anymore.

"We weren't far away from a perfect away performance. What makes it worse is you are clapping all the fans who kindly stayed which I really appreciate but you can see Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on the scoreboard which is difficult to take.

"I don't think it's today's performance that hasn't got us in the play-offs. We dropped points we should not have dropped which I am hugely disappointed with.”

Posh beat Derby 2-0 at home last month in a match that proved to be crucial and will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad