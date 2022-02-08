Derby County move to within two points of Peterborough United as Championship relegation battle hots up, former Posh player sent off
Derby County moved to within two points of Peterborough United after a 3-1 Championship win over Hull City at Pride Park tonight (February 8).
The Rams remain next-to-bottom and have played three more games than Posh who travel to Cardiff City tomorrow. Posh are at Derby on February 19, four days after taking on Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium in another crunch relegation battle.
Posh are now nine points behind Hull and have three games in hand.
Bottom club Barnsley were beaten 2-1 at in-form Luton Town and are stuck on the bottom of the table six points behind Posh having played two more games.
Swansea City’s former Posh defender Ryan Bennett was sent off after handling on the goalline at Stoke City. The hosts scored the penalty and went on to win 3-0.