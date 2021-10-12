Derby County have appealed against their points deduction which could spell trouble for Peterborough United

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney.

The automatic punishment was triggered when the Rams officially entered administration on September 22. The deduction sent Wayne Rooney’s team to the bottom of the Championship. They are currently six points behind next-to-bottom Peterborough United.

The club is arguing administration was caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the points deduction should not apply.

Without the deduction Derby would be 14th and Posh would be bottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EFL spokesman said Derby’s points total will continue to reflect their deduction ‘at this current time.’