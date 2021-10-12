Derby County have appealed against their points deduction which could spell trouble for Peterborough United
Derby County have appealed against the 12-point deduction they received for going into administration.
The automatic punishment was triggered when the Rams officially entered administration on September 22. The deduction sent Wayne Rooney’s team to the bottom of the Championship. They are currently six points behind next-to-bottom Peterborough United.
The club is arguing administration was caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the points deduction should not apply.
Without the deduction Derby would be 14th and Posh would be bottom.
An EFL spokesman said Derby’s points total will continue to reflect their deduction ‘at this current time.’
Derby are also facing a further nine-point deduction for financial irregularities.