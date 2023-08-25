The Rams captured Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah on a two-year contract and Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules.

Fornah (23) has had loan spells in League One with Plymouth and Shrewsbury Town, and in the Championship with Reading.

He scored twice in 35 appearances (21 starts) for Reading last season. He has made four first-team appearances for Forest, but only one as a substitute in a league game.

John-Jules (22) has never made his competitive senior bow for Arsenal, but has played on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.