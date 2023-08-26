The Rams turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 half-time lead in the final 16 minutes of the half. Posh pulled a goal back in added time at the end of the game, but Darren Ferguson’s men have slipped to 10th, while Derby have moved up to eighth.

Posh are however just three points behind new leaders Oxford United.

"Peterborough are a really good side,” Warne said. “They are very young and very athletic and they played really well at the start of the match. They have very good wingers.

Derby players celebrate behind dejected Posh full-back Peter Kioso. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We set up in a way that we thought would work, but after 20 minutes we had to tweak it to stop Peterborough playing through us. We had stood off them a bit and showed them too much respect.

"I don’t seem to ever have much joy against Fergie’s teams and I was really disappointed with the goal we conceded.

“But I fancy us to out-score most teams so it wasn’t a massive drama to fall behind.

"The reaction from the lads was really pleasing and everything that could go right for us for the rest of the first half, did.

Action from Posh v Derby. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We were fortunate to go in at half-time with such a favourable scoreline as it was a basketball match at times.

"There were opportunities for both teams in the second-half, but I was disappointed to lose a second goal at the end.

"It’s a really tough place to come and I have the upmost respect for the way they do things as a club.