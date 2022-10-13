Goalscorer Keir Perkins battles for the ball against Northampton. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Posh fielded new signing Stef Paci, on a dual-registration with Stevenage, as well as four players from the development side in the squad due to a mixture of injuries and unavailability.

Star forward Keir Perkins was available though and struck in the final 15 minutes to earn Posh a point after they had fallen behind in the second half.

Posh are now sixth in the 12-team table but are only three points behind second-placed Solihull Moors, who have played a game less. Northampton meanwhile sit just a point now above the relegation places in 10th.

Perkins scores the equaliser. Photo: Jason Richardson.

After a scrappy opening 20 minutes, Neive Corry had to prevent Posh falling 1-0 down with a good low save from Alex Dick’s powerful shot from range.

Kayleigh Aymler than whistled a free-kick just over the bar before Perkins had the best chance of the match.

After being put through one-on-one by Megan Lawlor, however, she could only slot the ball inches wide past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Just after the break, Posh did full behind when Corry this time could not get to a Dicks effort from the edge of the box.

Cassie Steward save a couple of good chances to equalise both fly over the bar and be saved before Perkins grabbed the equaliser on 76 minutes. She was picked out in the box by Eden Bailey and proceeded to turn her marker and blast a powerful left-footed striker into the roof of the net.

The goal provided some extra relief for boss Dan Lawlor, who had not seen his side score in any of their previous four games.

Posh are next in action on November 6 away at Sheffield FC, who are currently one place and two points below them with two games in hand.

Posh XI: Corry, Aylmer, Connor, Copson, Evans (Oliveira, 75min), Mugridge, Paci, Perkins, Steward, Lawlor (Bailey, 70min), Driscoll.

