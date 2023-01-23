Joe Tomlinson (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tomlinson had held talks with League Two play-off contenders Doncaster Rovers earlier this month, but the sacking of manager Grant McCann and the instant arrival of Darren Ferguson scuppered the move, according to the Doncaster Free Press.

Tomlinson has now picked up a hamstring injury leaving his immediate future up in the air.

Ferguson signed Tomlinson from National League Eastleigh in July 2021, but the 22 year-old has started just three league games for the club, none of them this season.

Tomlinson enjoyed a successful loan spell at League Two Swindon Town last season until injury intervened.