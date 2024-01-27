Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Skubala was pleased with his side’s defensive work against League One’s highest scorers in a 0-0 draw, but frustrated his side didn’t make the most of a couple of big scoring chances.

Subala told the Lincoln City FC wesbite: "Peterborough are a top team. They're great with the ball. They score some good goals and get after teams really well. We knew we wouldn't have more possession than them, but we played a shape that we felt could stop them.

"We were looking to play on the counter and we thought we could have hurt them with that and we had some big chances again.

"Whatever shape we try to play, we have to be aggressive still and not be passive. We've worked on it with the lads and they get it now.

"The fans got us through it at times, but we have to take the chances and win games."

"The backline was phenomenal, with Alex Mitchell making big tackles at the end, Jacko (Adam Jackson) controlling it and Sean (Roughan) stepping out.

"They open teams up all the time and today they couldn't do that. I think they went to a back three or back five at the end, which was a compliment as they couldn't find a way through and relied on big diagonal balls.