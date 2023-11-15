Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on the Salford City defence. Photo: Joe Dent.

Salford looked to have booked their place in the second round when leading 4-3 in the dying stages of the match, that had gone into extra time, at the Peninsula Stadium.

One additional minute was signalled, yet Jonson Clarke-Harris was able to convert David Ajiboye’s free-kick in the 123rd minute as play was allowed to continue by referee Darren Drysdale.

Salford then went on to lose 5-4 from the spot after a valiant display which had seen them fight back from 3-1 down at half time.

Wood told Salford Now: “It was a range of emotions but we are very disappointed in how we lost. The dressing room is deflated, I’m gutted for the players with their effort and their work rate.

“We just can’t seem to get over the line at the minute, we just needed to defend that last free kick and we were through”.

“It’s frustrating because when they put one minute on the board and they got a free kick two minutes over the time, one minute isn’t two and a half minutes”.

“I thought we started well and played some good football, but we gave three really poor goals away.

“Second half we changed our shape in the middle of the pitch we played a diamond in the middle and two players up front put more pressure on them,”.

“We had two good chances in the second half of extra time, it’s fine margins at the moment, we have to keep working and things will change.

“The team has been outstanding in both legs, we have to put it behind us tonight and move forward.

