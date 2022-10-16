Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United battles with Chris Forino-Joseph of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh controlled the game until taking the lead through Harrison Burrows midway through the first-half, but then lost their way against the League One long-ball specialists and succumbed to a 3-1 defeat, a fifth away from home already this season.

Posh remain in the play-off places, but teams are queueing up to get past them.

"We were relatively in control until we scored,” Thompson said. “We set out to frustrate them by keeping the ball and creating overloads. You could hear the frustration in them. They didn’t really know what to do, but, and this seems a strange thing to say, scoring set us back.

"We went away from what we had been doing and just played into their hands. They are better at playing long balls than most teams in the division. You can see they are set up at the back to defend long balls and we kept giving them to them. We went away from our gameplan and that was very disappointing."In all the years I’ve played at Wycombe they’ve had players who are troublesome and a nuisance around the penalty area. They had Akinfenwa in the past and yesterday they had Sam Vokes. To concede right on half-time was very disappointing and we didn’t do enough in the second-half. The third goal put a gloss on the final scoreline, but it was still disappointing from our point of view.

"Wycombe’s mindset has always been to stay in games and not lot teams get away from them and we had chances to get the second goal, but we lacked a clinical edge. I had a great chance to score and I should have hit the ball across the goalkeeper and then if he saved it the ball could have come out for a tap-in for someone.

"We need to work hard on our away form. We need to go to Oxford next week and return to winning ways. We can’t afford to let too many more games slip away as we will be playing catch-up.

"We do have a young squad and we forget that sometimes, but our consistency has to improve. We can’t go from playing like we did in the second-half against Forest Green to how we played in the second-half at Wycombe.”

