Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with Josh Magennis of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a first League One defeat in 13 matches for Posh – since the last time they played Wigan – and it dropped them down a place to fourth, albeit just three points off the automatic promotion places.

Posh were 3-0 down before they rallied in injury time with goals from Josh Knight and Ricky-Jade Jones.

"We weren’t clinical enough in both boxes,” Burrows said. “It’s frustrating because we hadn’t lost for so long, but we took too long to really get going so it’s a defeat that hurts.

"Another couple of minutes and we probably would have nicked a third goal, but we conceded sloppy goals ourselves at bad times and it shouldn’t take conceding goals to get us going.

“We started the first-half well, but started the second-half badly and that’s happened a few times lately so it’s something we need to sort out. They scored their second goal in that period which killed our momentum as we had finished the first-half strongly and nearly scored when Ricky glanced a header wide.

"As the gaffer said afterwards we got caught out for not being ruthless enough ourselves. We’re the top scorers in the division, but we really should be scoring three or four a game.

"If we’d scored one goal at the right time we’d probably win the game, but we will always keep fighting and we had them scrambling at the end.”