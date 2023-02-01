Peterborough United fended off interest for Jonson Clarke-Harris on deadline day. Photo: Joe Dent.

MacAnthony was on hand throughout the day to answer questions from fans, all while completing a deal for Kabongo Tshimanga, selling Joe Taylor and Joe Tomlinson and turning down bids left, right and centre.

Here is what MacAnthony had to say on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Tshimanga deal…

Many fans questioned why Posh have signed Kabongo Tshimanga on loan with the deal becoming permanent in the summer. The reason for that, according to MacAnthony was due to financial fair play regulations (yes, they still exist- despite what Chelsea will have you believe).

He said “FFP. The price of relegation having to manage budget sensibly and navigate through it all. He joins on 2 year deal with option year end of June. All good!

"It's real & if you go over it, you get embargos to sign players so its a delicate balancing act always.”

On transfer policy…

"We felt there is better value in selling high end assets in summer window then this one plus keeping these assets now gives us chance to try achieve our target for rest of season.”

On Jonson Clarke-Harris…

Sunderland were among the clubs that many thought may come knocking for Posh’s top-scorer given the serious achilles injury suffered by Ross Stewart but whoever did enquire got short shrift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony: “Phone call this morning. The answer was no.”

On Ronnie Edwards…

The defender remains at the club despite rumoured interest from Stoke City, given them losing Harry Souttar to Leicester. When asked if the club received any bids for the young defender, the reply was simply “of course.”

All were rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Posh’s defensive options, in case of an emergency he added: “We have a 5 minute call back on young Charlie (O’Connell) who is doing fantastic should we need defensive help in this area. Have to put faith in our academy talent when needed. Right now he is flying in Woking team & it's working brilliantly for all involved.”

On Jeando Fuchs…

Interest in Fuchs was high and Darren Ferguson did say he was fine with seeing the midfielder leave if the club got the right offer but this was not the case.

MacAnthony said: “Just ridiculous loan bids from clubs in Scotland all day which I said no to. We need him for the run-in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Kell Watts…

Posh were desperate to sign another defender in the window but that would rely on persuading Newcastle to either end the loan deal for Kell Watts- who is unlikely to play again this season due to a hamstring injury, or agree to take on all of his wages until he is fit. The Premier League moneybags did not agree to do so.

McAnthony said: “Asked 3 times and turned down 3 times. Life of an EFL club at times.”

On Jack Marriott…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony confirmed that there were three clubs seriously in the running for the signature of Jack Marriott (one rumoured to be Oxford) and “five of six mickey takers” offering to take him on loan or sign him on the cheap.

Fleetwood were the only club Posh accepted a bid from.

On Joe Taylor…

The young striker was the surprise mover of the day as he headed off of the Championship to join Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony said: “All the best to Joe. Go prove all the mangers wrong & kill it at Luton young man. £5 grand well spent 12 months ago. The new CMS Luton fans."

He would later tweet that the fee was 120 times what the club paid, that would make the deal worth around £600,000!