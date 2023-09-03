Debuts for departed Peterborough United pair as the Steve Evans' Stevenage miracle continues, former Posh Academy star drops into National League
Tomlinson came on with MK Dons level at 1-1 in a League Two fixture at Crewe, but the Railwaymen went on to win the game 3-1. MK were knocked off the top of the table as a result.
Tshimanga came on for Fleetwood when they were 2-1 down at Charlton in League One and that’s how that game finished. Ex-Posh man Ryan Broom assisted on the Fleetwood goal.
Former Posh boss Steve Evans continues to work minor miracles at Stevenage in the third tier. His team won 3-0 at Leyton Orient to move into third place. Two of the goals arrived from Dan Butler set-pieces.
Former Posh skipper Tommy Rowe was sent off in the first-half of a League Two match between Doncaster and Swindon for a high boot. Grant McCann’s Rovers held on for a 0-0 home draw, but they remain bottom of the entire Football League with two points from six matches.
Matt Godden saw a penalty saved in the first-half, but rescued a point with a late leveller in Coventry City’s exciting 3-3 home draw with Watford in the Championship.
Former Posh youth prsopect Flynn Clarke has joined National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Norwich City.