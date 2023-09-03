News you can trust since 1948
Debuts for departed Peterborough United pair as the Steve Evans' Stevenage miracle continues, former Posh Academy star drops into National League

Peterborough United deadline day departures Joe Tomlinson and Kabongo Tshimanga made debuts at new clubs on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read

Tomlinson came on with MK Dons level at 1-1 in a League Two fixture at Crewe, but the Railwaymen went on to win the game 3-1. MK were knocked off the top of the table as a result.

Tshimanga came on for Fleetwood when they were 2-1 down at Charlton in League One and that’s how that game finished. Ex-Posh man Ryan Broom assisted on the Fleetwood goal.

Former Posh boss Steve Evans continues to work minor miracles at Stevenage in the third tier. His team won 3-0 at Leyton Orient to move into third place. Two of the goals arrived from Dan Butler set-pieces.

Joe Tomlinson (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).
Former Posh skipper Tommy Rowe was sent off in the first-half of a League Two match between Doncaster and Swindon for a high boot. Grant McCann’s Rovers held on for a 0-0 home draw, but they remain bottom of the entire Football League with two points from six matches.

Matt Godden saw a penalty saved in the first-half, but rescued a point with a late leveller in Coventry City’s exciting 3-3 home draw with Watford in the Championship.

Former Posh youth prsopect Flynn Clarke has joined National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Norwich City.

