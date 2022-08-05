Jack Marriott (left) and Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The pair have scored 61 goals for Posh in 91 League One appearances between them after scoring all three goals in last Saturday’s 3-2 opening day win at Cheltenham Town.

Clarke-Harris struck twice in that game and Marriott netted after coming on as a half-time substitute with Posh 2-0 down. Manager Grant McCann must be tempted to start with them when Morecambe visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Morecambe stayed up despite leaking 88 goals in League One matches last season, but they started the 2022-23 campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw at home to a Shrewsbury side quietly fancied to go well this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe manager Derek Adams told the Lancaster Guardian: “Peterborough are a really good side. They started with one formation last week and changed at half-time, so they have flexibility in their squad and have got quality players for this division. It’s not a bad situation to be in (to pair Marriott and Clarke-Harris)!

“They are well balanced and they have experience as well as youthfulness in their side. They sold one of their top players (Sammie Szmodics) to Blackburn Rovers this week, but they are a club who have done exceptionally well in the transfer market.

“Our clean sheet last week was important because we have got to be better this season in that department. We are working to reduce the number of opportunities on our goal and I thought the defence, midfield and strikers all worked hard last weekend.

“It’s a difficult league. League Two to League One is a big jump and we have to be better this season.

“What we also have to do is be more adventurous going forward – and we certainly have the players to do that – but we also have to be mindful of closing down space and not allowing chances.”

Morecambe have held on to star striker Cole Stockton despite the inevitable interest shown in him by other clubs after his 23 League One goals last season, but they have one of the smallest squads in the division.

Poshg have only played the Shrimps twice in the Football League, losing 3-2 away from home after drawing 1-1 at home in the 2007-08 League Two season. Morecambe’s on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Joe Lewis played so well in both games Posh signed him from the Canaries a week after the game in Morecambe for £400k.