Posh Women goalscorers against Sporting Khalsa, Keir Perkins (right) and Tara Kirk. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Following a club-record run in the FA Cup, Sports have reached a County Cup semi-final and won back-to-back National League matches.

In fact Sunday’s Midlands Division One 2-0 win over Sporting Khalsa at Bourne Town’s Abbey Lawn base made it eight wins in 10 matches in all competitions.

Deadly duo Tara Kirk and Keir Perkins scored the first-half goals for Posh with the latter now on 151 goals for the club.

Kayleigh Aylmer (blue) in action for Posh Women v Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Dave Mears.

Rachel Lawrence had already come close to converting Megan Lawlor’s cross before Kirk fired Posh into an early lead. Jess Driscoll and Lawrence did the groundwork before Kirk claimed the glory with a smart turn and finish.

Khalsa responded well and it took two fine clearances from Lucie Mugridge to keep Posh in front, while Perkins came close to scoring with a cross and a shot.

The captain claimed her goal on the stroke of half-time to give Posh a comfortable cushion at the break. Kirk’s shot from a Lawlor cross was well saved, but Perkins pounced on the rebound to make it 2-0.

Posh rarely looked like conceding in the second-half with goalkeeper Kira Markwell only called into dificult action in the final stages. Even a second red card of the season for manager Dan Lawlor couldn’t derail Posh who now move on to a County Cup semi-final at Northampton Town on Sunday (February 19).

Cobblers are seventhm one place above Posh in the National Midlands Division One table.