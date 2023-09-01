Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been on Sky Sports this afternoon talking transfers.

Here’s what he had to say on Jonson Clarke-Harris possibly returning to Bristol Rovers, and on Ronnie Edwards’ immediate future, as reported by the PT’s sister site Bristol World.

“It’s crazy, I’m getting a FaceTime call, I said I’d say hello to Wael the owner of Bristol Rovers. He’s face-timing me non-stop. It’s just everyday is non-stop.

“There’s obviously a couple of our players who are in demand today. The normal suspects and there’s been bids coming in today for them.

“The bids weren’t anywhere near what I want. As of right now, those players won’t be leaving. My favourite word today has been ‘no’. It’s been one of those days.