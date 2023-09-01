Deadline Day blog: Peterborough United chairman on JCH and Bristol Rovers, plus Ronnie Edwards latest
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here
Posh transfer window
Striker signing confirmed
Cheltenham have completed the loan signing of striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji from Arsenal.
Posh were linked with him last month.
Chairman on JCH
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been on Sky Sports this afternoon talking transfers.
Here’s what he had to say on Jonson Clarke-Harris possibly returning to Bristol Rovers, and on Ronnie Edwards’ immediate future, as reported by the PT’s sister site Bristol World.
“It’s crazy, I’m getting a FaceTime call, I said I’d say hello to Wael the owner of Bristol Rovers. He’s face-timing me non-stop. It’s just everyday is non-stop.
“There’s obviously a couple of our players who are in demand today. The normal suspects and there’s been bids coming in today for them.
“The bids weren’t anywhere near what I want. As of right now, those players won’t be leaving. My favourite word today has been ‘no’. It’s been one of those days.
“We’re okay ending the window with both of those players in the squad.”
Posh departure number two
Kabongo Tshimanga has joined League One rivals Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-striker-tshimanga-leaves-london-road-on-loan-for-league-one-rivals-4277723
Wrexham clearly didn’t follow through on their reported interest,
I wonder if Jack Marriott will now get that move to Oxford United.
A sixth signing!
Oh hang on Charton have completed their second signing of the day as midfielder Louie Watson completes his loan moan from Watford.
Charlton still haven’t appointed a new manager in succession to former Posh skipper Dean Holden.
Yesterday’s favourite Dave Challinor has turned the job down according to one unofficial report I saw.
Slow day
At 4.30pm just five signings had been completed by League One clubs on transfer deadline day.
Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Exeter City, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town have been the clubs to finalise deals.
Even Stevenage boss Steve Evans hasn’t signed anyone, although I did read earlier in the day he was after three new players.
3pm update
Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Elliott Embleton.
Shrewsbury have signed Hull City wing-back Brandon Fleming on loan.
Sky Sports have reported Championship side Swansea City ‘may have had a bid for Ronnie Edwards rejected.’
I’ll file this under ‘most optimistic bids’ alongside Bristol Rovers thinking they can get Jonson Clarke-Harris.
There’s not a chance Swansea would match the Posh valuation for Edwards so West Ham United remain favourites to sign him.
1pm news
Arsenal foward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is set for Cheltenham Town deadline day loan move.
Butler-Oyedeji was linked with a move to Posh last month.
Leed midfielder Darko Gyabi is a loan target for Fleetwood Town.
Former England striker Andy Carroll has left Reading for French second tier club Amiens.
Charlton Athletic are set to sign Udinese centre-back James Abankwah on loan.
That Kyle Edwards loan move from Ipswich to Oxford mentioned on here earlier has happened.
First Posh departure
Joe Tomlinson has left Posh for MK Dons of League Two.
Here’s what Joe said to our sister paper the MK Citizen]
High Noon updates
Derby were closing in on 18 year-old Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark, but the teenager now looks set to stay at Anfield.
Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott is set to join Blackpool on loan. Baggott has 16 caps for Indonesia.
Zimbabwean international forward Admiral Muskwe has moved to Exeter City from Luton Town on loan.