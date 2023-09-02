Deadline Day blog: A dramatic end to an eventful day as JCH transfer collapses
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh transfer window
JCH collapse and deadline day summary
A dramatic end to a long and eventful day as JCH transfer back to Bristol Rovers collapsed
League One round-up
League One clubs made 28 signings between them on deadline day with Charlton leading the way with four, followed by Cheltenham with three.
Seven clubs made no signings. They were Blackpool, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Northampton, Portsmouth and Wycombe.
DEADLINE DAY DEALS
All the League ne signings on deadline day
DEADLINE DAY SIGNINGS
As at 12.15am on BBC
League One
Barnsley (2): Sam Cosgrove (Birmingham, free); Owen Dodgson (Burnley, loan)
Cambridge (1): John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace, loan)
Carlisle (1): Joshua Kayode (Rotherham, loan).
Charlton (4): Tennai Watson (MK Dons, free); Slobodan Tedic (Man City, loan); James Amankwah (Udinese, loan); Louie Watson (Luton, loan)
Cheltenham (3): Jovan Malcolm (West Brom, loan); Josh Williams (Birmingham, loan); Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal, loan).
Derby (1): Elliott Embleton (Sunderland, loan)
Exeter (1): Admiral Muskwe (Luton, loan).
Fleetwood (2): Kabongo Tshimanga (Posh, loan); Xavier Simons (Hull, loan);
Leyton Orient (1): Brandon Cooper (Swansea, loan);
Lincoln (1): Jack Vale (Blackburn, loan).
Oxford (1): Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town, loan);
Port Vale (1): Ryan Loft (Bristol R, free).
POSH (1): Josh Wakeling (Swindon, undisclosed).
Reading (2): Clinton Mola (VFB Stuttgart, free); Dom Ballard (Southampton, loan).
Shrewsbury (2): Brandon Fleming (Hull City, loan); Ryan Finnegan (Southampton, loan).
Stevenage (2): Charlie McNeill (Man Utd, loan).
Wigan (2): Omar Rekik (Arsenal, loan); Martial Godo (Fulham, loan).
JCH deal off!
Bristol Live are reporting Bristol Rovers’ club record transfer deal for Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has collapsed because the relevant paperwork wasn’t completed in time.
The fee was reportedly £800k and the player had agreed personal terms.
More to follow, although Posh will not be commenting tonight.
NO MORE NEWS
The club have informed me now more news tonight.
Updates promised tomorrow.
Not sure what’s happened.
I had been told to expect a sale and a signing.
Added time signings
Late League One signings...
Ryan Loft has completed his free transfer move from Bristol Rovers to Port Vale.
Lincoln have signed Blackburn striker Jack Vale on loan.
Striker Slobodan Tedic has completed his loan move from Man City to Charlton.
Leyton Orient have signed Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper on loan
Hull midfielder Xavier Simons has joined Fleetwood on loan
JCH fee update
Bristol LIve is reporting Rovers have agreed an £800k fee for Posh striker Clarke-Harris which would smash their club record of £370,000 paid for Andy Tillson in 1992.
Interesting comments re JCH from Bolton boss Ian Evatt earlier today.
He said he would not break the club’s wage structure or change his team’s style of play to accommodate Clarke-Harris even though he admired his goalscoring record at League One level.
11pm update. Deals done, but not yet announced.
The 11pm transfer deadline has passed.
More deals have been done involving Posh, but have yet to be announced
Ronnie Edwards
It looks like Ronnie Edwards is staying.
Josh Knight
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says defender Josh Knight will be taken off the transfer list and will be offered a new contract after impressing so far this season.