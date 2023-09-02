News you can trust since 1948
Deadline Day blog: A dramatic end to an eventful day as JCH transfer collapses

The PT is running a transfer blog for Peterborough United and the rest of League One until the window shuts at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 01:19 BST
Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Derby last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Derby last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Derby last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.

Posh transfer window

01:16 BST

JCH collapse and deadline day summary

A dramatic end to a long and eventful day as JCH transfer back to Bristol Rovers collapsed

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/jonson-clarke-harris-remains-a-peterborough-united-player-after-an-agreed-move-to-bristol-rovers-collapsed-4278057

01:14 BST

League One round-up

League One clubs made 28 signings between them on deadline day with Charlton leading the way with four, followed by Cheltenham with three.

Seven clubs made no signings. They were Blackpool, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Northampton, Portsmouth and Wycombe.

01:11 BST

DEADLINE DAY DEALS

All the League ne signings on deadline day

DEADLINE DAY SIGNINGS

As at 12.15am on BBC

League One

Barnsley (2): Sam Cosgrove (Birmingham, free); Owen Dodgson (Burnley, loan)

Cambridge (1): John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace, loan)

Carlisle (1): Joshua Kayode (Rotherham, loan).

Charlton (4): Tennai Watson (MK Dons, free); Slobodan Tedic (Man City, loan); James Amankwah (Udinese, loan); Louie Watson (Luton, loan)

Cheltenham (3): Jovan Malcolm (West Brom, loan); Josh Williams (Birmingham, loan); Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal, loan).

Derby (1): Elliott Embleton (Sunderland, loan)

Exeter (1): Admiral Muskwe (Luton, loan).

Fleetwood (2): Kabongo Tshimanga (Posh, loan); Xavier Simons (Hull, loan);

Leyton Orient (1): Brandon Cooper (Swansea, loan);

Lincoln (1): Jack Vale (Blackburn, loan).

Oxford (1): Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town, loan);

Port Vale (1): Ryan Loft (Bristol R, free).

POSH (1): Josh Wakeling (Swindon, undisclosed).

Reading (2): Clinton Mola (VFB Stuttgart, free); Dom Ballard (Southampton, loan).

Shrewsbury (2): Brandon Fleming (Hull City, loan); Ryan Finnegan (Southampton, loan).

Stevenage (2): Charlie McNeill (Man Utd, loan).

Wigan (2): Omar Rekik (Arsenal, loan); Martial Godo (Fulham, loan).

00:22 BST

JCH deal off!

Bristol Live are reporting Bristol Rovers’ club record transfer deal for Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has collapsed because the relevant paperwork wasn’t completed in time.

The fee was reportedly £800k and the player had agreed personal terms.

More to follow, although Posh will not be commenting tonight.

00:11 BST

NO MORE NEWS

The club have informed me now more news tonight.

Updates promised tomorrow.

Not sure what’s happened.

I had been told to expect a sale and a signing.

23:45 BST

Added time signings

Late League One signings...

Ryan Loft has completed his free transfer move from Bristol Rovers to Port Vale.

Lincoln have signed Blackburn striker Jack Vale on loan.

Striker Slobodan Tedic has completed his loan move from Man City to Charlton.

Leyton Orient have signed Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper on loan

Hull midfielder Xavier Simons has joined Fleetwood on loan

23:17 BSTUpdated 23:27 BST

JCH fee update

Bristol LIve is reporting Rovers have agreed an £800k fee for Posh striker Clarke-Harris which would smash their club record of £370,000 paid for Andy Tillson in 1992.

Interesting comments re JCH from Bolton boss Ian Evatt earlier today.

He said he would not break the club’s wage structure or change his team’s style of play to accommodate Clarke-Harris even though he admired his goalscoring record at League One level.

23:03 BST

11pm update. Deals done, but not yet announced.

The 11pm transfer deadline has passed.

More deals have been done involving Posh, but have yet to be announced

22:51 BST

Ronnie Edwards

It looks like Ronnie Edwards is staying.

22:50 BST

Josh Knight

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says defender Josh Knight will be taken off the transfer list and will be offered a new contract after impressing so far this season.

