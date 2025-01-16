David Ajiboye departs Peterborough United on loan again

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:36 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 22:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
David Ajiboye has joined League Two Newport County on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old recently returned to the club after spending between October and December on loan at York City in the National League.

Ajiboye appeared eight times for York as they led the was at the top of the league and scored twice. He also played eight times for Posh before sent out on loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ajiboye is likely to have played his last game for the club as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Romoney Crichlow is also back at the club after his loan at Dagenham and Redbridge in the same division ended.

He is also out of contract in the summer and is available to depart again in January.

Related topics:League TwoNational LeagueYorkYork CityDagenham and Redbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice