Date set for Peterborough United v Northampton Town in the FA Youth Cup
Peterborough United will host neighbours Northampton Town in the first round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday, November 1 (7pm kick off) at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The Main North Stand will be open for the fixture with season ticket holders admitted free of charge.
Tickets for non-season ticket holders are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (under 18s and seniors 65+).
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
The under 18s beat league leaders Barnsley 4-3 in their last Professional Development League fixture. Tyler Winters (2), Reuben Marshall and a triallist scored the goals.
