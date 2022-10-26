Date set for Peterborough United v Northampton Town in the FA Youth Cup

Posh will play Northampton Town in the FA Youth Cup

The Main North Stand will be open for the fixture with season ticket holders admitted free of charge.

Tickets for non-season ticket holders are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (under 18s and seniors 65+).

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

The under 18s beat league leaders Barnsley 4-3 in their last Professional Development League fixture. Tyler Winters (2), Reuben Marshall and a triallist scored the goals.