Date set for Peterborough United v Northampton Town in the FA Youth Cup

Peterborough United will host neighbours Northampton Town in the first round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday, November 1 (7pm kick off) at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh will play Northampton Town in the FA Youth Cup
The Main North Stand will be open for the fixture with season ticket holders admitted free of charge.

Tickets for non-season ticket holders are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (under 18s and seniors 65+).

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

The under 18s beat league leaders Barnsley 4-3 in their last Professional Development League fixture. Tyler Winters (2), Reuben Marshall and a triallist scored the goals.

Posh will host National Midlands Division One rivals Stourbridge in the first round of the FA Womens Cup on Sunday, November 13 (2pm).

