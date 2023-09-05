Date for Peterborough United's third round Carabao Cup tie at Mansfield Town announced
Peterborough United have confirmed the date and kick-off time for their third round Carabao Cup tie at Mansfield Town.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Posh will visit the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, September 26 (7.45pm).
Ticket information will be announced soon.
Posh have never played Mansfield in the EFL Cup, but Stags manager Nigel Clough did mastermind an FA Cup win over Posh with non-league Burton Albion in 2005.