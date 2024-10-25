Date for Peterborough United v Northampton Town FA Youth Cup is set
Peterborough United will host local rivals Northampton Town in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, October 30 (7pm kick off).
Cobblers knocked Posh out at the same stage two years ago. James Dornelly, Ollie Rose and Harley Mills, who have since played in the Posh first team, played in that 3-2 defeat.
Tickets for the tie are now available to purchase online at www.theposhtickets.com and from the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office.
Tickets are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (over 65s and under 18s) in advance/online, but £5 for adults and £2 for concessions (over 65s and under 18s) on the day at the ticket office.
Fans will be housed in the main stand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.