Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Just as last season, Posh must travel up to Manchester in midweek to try and get through to the FA Cup second round at the second time of asking.

They were able to do so last season thanks to a Jack Marriott double and Ephron Mason-Clark goal in front of the TV cameras.

The game has not been selected for TV coverage this time.

Tickets for the match at the Peninsula Stadium are priced at: adults: £10, seniors 60+: £10, under 22s: £10, under 18s: £5 and go off sale at 12pm on Tuesday.