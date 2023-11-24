News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough United are being tipped to face Derby County in the play-offs.Peterborough United are being tipped to face Derby County in the play-offs.
Peterborough United are being tipped to face Derby County in the play-offs.

Data experts predict final points tally and finishing position for Peterborough United - plus where Derby County, Oxford United, Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool are tipped to finish - picture gallery

Peterborough United bolstered their promotion bid last time out in League One with a thumping 5-0 win over Cambridge United. .
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:58 GMT

It leaves Darren Ferguson’s men sitting fifth in the table ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Burton Albion.

And the data experts at Betway believe Posh will maintain their form and feature in the end of season play-offs

Here is how the experts think the final League One table will look.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far and where Posh will finish via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

Win league: 48.3% Automatic promotion: 75.8% Play-offs: 23.8%

1. Bolton Wanderers - 94pts (+39)

Win league: 48.3% Automatic promotion: 75.8% Play-offs: 23.8% Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Win league: 32.2% Automatic promotion: 60.9% Play-offs: 38.3%

2. Portsmouth - 92pts (+36)

Win league: 32.2% Automatic promotion: 60.9% Play-offs: 38.3% Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Win league: 12.7% Automatic promotion: 36.4% Play-offs: 59.9%

3. Barnsley - 87pts (+45)

Win league: 12.7% Automatic promotion: 36.4% Play-offs: 59.9% Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
Win the league: 4.2% Automatic promotion: 15.9% Play-offs: 74.3%

4. Peterborough United - 84pts (+33)

Win the league: 4.2% Automatic promotion: 15.9% Play-offs: 74.3% Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Data expertsDerby CountyOxford UnitedBolton WanderersBlackpoolLeague One