Peterborough United bolstered their promotion bid last time out in League One with a thumping 5-0 win over Cambridge United. .

It leaves Darren Ferguson’s men sitting fifth in the table ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Burton Albion.

And the data experts at Betway believe Posh will maintain their form and feature in the end of season play-offs

Here is how the experts think the final League One table will look.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far and where Posh will finish via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.