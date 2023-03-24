News you can trust since 1948
On-form Peterborough United are now just four points behind Derby County and Bolton Wanderers ahead of a crunch game with the Rams this weekend.

Data experts have their say on Peterborough United's promotion chances as Posh close the gap on Derby County and Bolton Wanderers, plus which of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are going up - picture gallery

Posh are right back in the play-off race after three wins in their last four games.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

It has allowed Posh to pull seven points back on faltering Bolton and five on Derby County.

That leaves Posh sitting four points adrift of Wanderers, and with a game in hand, and four back from the Rams.

And this weekend’s huge fixtures at home to Derby County could well close that gap even more and give Posh some serious momentum.

But will Posh be successful in when the end of the season comes? Here’s how the Supercomputer thinks the table will look like at the end of matchday 46.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the rest of the season to shape up via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

Promotion chances: 91% Play-off chances: 12% Win the league: 71%

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 100pts (+49)

Promotion chances: 91% Play-off chances: 12% Win the league: 71% Photo: Gareth Copley

Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 47% Win the league: 15%

2. Plymouth Argyle - 95pts (+33)

Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 47% Win the league: 15% Photo: Bryn Lennon

Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 68% Win the league: 8%

3. Barnsley - 93pts (+40)

Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 68% Win the league: 8% Photo: Tony Marshall

Promotion: 50% Play-offs: 74% Win the league: 6%

4. Ipswich Town - 92pts (+48)

Promotion: 50% Play-offs: 74% Win the league: 6% Photo: Ryan Pierse

