Posh are right back in the play-off race after three wins in their last four games.

It has allowed Posh to pull seven points back on faltering Bolton and five on Derby County.

That leaves Posh sitting four points adrift of Wanderers, and with a game in hand, and four back from the Rams.

And this weekend’s huge fixtures at home to Derby County could well close that gap even more and give Posh some serious momentum.

But will Posh be successful in when the end of the season comes? Here’s how the Supercomputer thinks the table will look like at the end of matchday 46.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the rest of the season to shape up via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday - 100pts (+49) Promotion chances: 91% Play-off chances: 12% Win the league: 71% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Plymouth Argyle - 95pts (+33) Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 47% Win the league: 15% Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3 . Barnsley - 93pts (+40) Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 68% Win the league: 8% Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4 . Ipswich Town - 92pts (+48) Promotion: 50% Play-offs: 74% Win the league: 6% Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales