Data experts give their latest verdict on how the final League One table will look and where Peterborough United, Derby County, Oxford United, Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool will finish - picture gallery

Posh face a big test of their promotion credentials tomorrow when they host fellow high-fliers Oxford United.
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 16:48 GMT

And, while nothing will be decided by how the result turns out, Posh will be keen to send a message to the rest of their promotion rivals and keep up their growing momentum.

Darren Ferguson’s men currently sit fifth in the table, while Oxford are in third spot.

And the data experts at Betway believe Posh will maintain their form from the first 19 games of the campaign.

Here is how the experts think the final League One table will look.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far and where Posh will finish via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

Win league: 54.5% Automatic promotion: 77.8% Play-offs: 21.5%

1. Bolton Wanderers - 94pts (+44)

Win league: 54.5% Automatic promotion: 77.8% Play-offs: 21.5% Photo: George Wood

Win the league: 19.8% Automatic promotion: 46.7% Play-off spot: 51%

2. Portsmouth - 89pts (+30)

Win the league: 19.8% Automatic promotion: 46.7% Play-off spot: 51% Photo: Pete Norton

Win league: 14.8% Automatic promotion: 37% Play-offs: 58.4%

3. Barnsley - 87pts (+42)

Win league: 14.8% Automatic promotion: 37% Play-offs: 58.4% Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Win the league: 7.6% Automatic promotion: 24.6% Play-offs: 67.7%

4. Peterborough United - 85pts (+37)

Win the league: 7.6% Automatic promotion: 24.6% Play-offs: 67.7% Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

