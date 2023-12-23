Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has given his full backing to Ricky-Jade Jones despite the striker missing a number of chances in Saturday’s 2-1 League One victory at Shrewsbury.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the equalising goal against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jones still claimed his fifth league goal of the season to draw Posh level just five minutes after going behind, but he could have put Posh into a commanding position earlier in the match

He was twice sent through one-on-one in the first half, but fired off poor efforts on both occasions and failed to hit the target. He also had a good opportunity just inside the box to put Posh 3-1 up in the closing stages, but shot over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He did, however, react quickly to slide in and poke Hector Kyprianou’s through ball past Marko Marosi to set Posh on the way to comeback victory clinched by Kyprianou’s goal..

While some fans criticised the finishing of Jones, Posh boss Ferguson backed his striker and praised him for continuing to get into goal-scoring positions.

Ferguson said: “Ricky has had two big chances in the first half. The first he’s just snatched at and the second one he took too early.

"I just said to him at half time, just carry on and keep getting in there. Don’t be frightened of missing chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a good run and finish for his goal and he could have got another one as well.

"On on hand, you can criticise him for missing chances, but on the other hand, he’s getting in there and he’s such a threat.

“Off the ball, he’s outstanding. He’s so good for the team in how he presses and stops teams the team playing forward.