Posh boss Darren Ferguson (right) celebrates a Posh promotion with Darragh MacAnthony in 2009.

​Ferguson picked up 42 points from 22 matches following his return to London Road in January which is 63.6% of the possible points the team could have won.

The percentage points return in his previous stints in charge were 57.93 (2007-09), 45.02 (2011-2015) and 57.82 (2019-2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are caveats obviously as Posh played in the Championship in all three of Ferguson’s previous times in charge.

Freguson has now managed Posh in 471 Football League games. Posh have won 206 of them, drawn 96 and lost 169.

That’s 714 points out of a possible 1,413 so just over 50% of the available points have been won.

Ferguson has now managed Posh in 541 competitive matches. He has managed in over 700 matches in total with spells at Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End as well as Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson won a promotion from League Two with Doncaster on top of his four promotions and a JPT Final win at Wembley with his current club.

"Darren has been a phenomenal manager,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said. “And it's not fair to say he can’t hack it at Championship level either.

"He has only even managed at that level with us and with Preston North End and they are small clubs by Championship standards.