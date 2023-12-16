Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants an improvement in his team’s League One away form starting at lowly Fleetwood Town on Saturday (3pm).

Posh have won just four of 10 of 10 road trips in the division this season and dropped unnecessary points at Northampton Town, Wigan Athletic and Carlisle United.

On paper a trip to Highbury to play a Fleetwood team in freefall is the ideal opportunity to start the necessary improvement.

"I’ve repeated to the players loud and clear this week that Fleetwood’s form is irrelevant,” Ferguson said. “If we are not at it then we will get beaten.

"But we need to improve away from home. We’ve conceded too many goals for a start and we will come up against a team with quality attacking players who are managed by someone who has had success at this level.

"Lee Johnson’s teams are always at it and always well organised.”