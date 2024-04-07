Darren Ferguson lifts the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson hailed his young side as they lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley in front of over 42,000 fans on Sunday.

In a extraordinary finish, skipper Harrison Burrows scored twice either side of a Dale Taylor equaliser that had stunned Posh just three minutes after they thought they had won the match.

In the 91st minute, Burrows produced what appeared to be a cross that flew right into the top corner to seal a glorious success for the club and stretch a perfect Wembley record to four wins.

Posh lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson was delighted to see the club’s summer refresh vindicated with the winning of the trophy.

Ferguson said: “It’s fantastic, what a day, what a feeling, it’s so good. It’s one of the best, no question. The turnout from the supporters was amazing and for this young squad to find a way after conceding such a late equaliser is credit to them.

“When we scored, I was delighted but Wycombe never go away as a threat. They sent the big ones on and and it’s a good clean hit from the boy to equalise.

“At that point, I’m thinking, and I’ve seen it before, you then can concede another one because it’s mayhem so I had to calm them down. I said, just don’t give the ball back to them.

Peterborough United celebrate their victory. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We’ve then managed to get a bit of luck with Harrison, whether it’s a shot or cross doesn’t matter. What a story for that kid. I was going mad when it hit the back of the net. You need a bit of luck in these games and for Harrison, you couldn’t have written it any better.

“It backs up what we were brave enough to do as a club. We evolved and made a hard decision to go really young and I’ve had to stick to it. At times, there’s been disappointments and we’ve had defeats but we’ve stayed strong and stuck to the plan.

“This feels different to ten years ago. It feels better, more satisfying, maybe because of the performance and that it justifies what we’ve done at the start of the season.

“It was more enjoyable today. We weren’t brilliant, but we played the way I wanted us to play. We were brave. Hopefully we can finish the season off and do the double and get another promotion.

“The first 20 minutes, I wasn’t happy, I had to tweak something to the way we were building from the back. They went up right up against us and we couldn’t get any rhythm to our game. I adjusted Hector’s position and put him higher. That gave them more problems.

“When you play like we do, you are going to make mistakes and we did. We were a bit careless at times, but overall, I was very pleased with the last hour of the performance.

“In the second half, we played well. We were the better team, but we just couldn’t find that goal until Harrison got it. It was a hell of a finish to the game.

“The players kept going. We didn’t have any brilliant chances, but half chances and we were snatching at things a little bit. We had a lot of corners and we looked a threat, but in a game that’s 0-0 and it’s a cup final, you just have to hold your nerve as anything can change a game so quickly. Getting that first goal was so key.

“My coaching staff are amazing. I thank them all of the time. I like a small group and they’ve been amazing to work with. It’s a great experience for them. I’ve got young Ryan Melton (kitman) from Peterborough and he’s going crazy in there in the dressing room.

“It’s days like this you never forget. This is the one real chance you have to get to Wembley when you’re a League One team and that’s why I really push the players at the start of the tournament.

"The supporters were amazing, they were unbelievable. What a turnout. They loved it and they stuck with us, they were pushing us on and on. I’m delighted for them because it’s been a decade since we were last here. We might not get here for another decade so when you get the opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it. It’s a really satisfying thing to make people happy.

“We should grow from this confidence wise.”