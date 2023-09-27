Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the game at Mansfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There were also some dissenting voices re the manager

Fans’ comments to @PTAlanSwann on X are right here…

He’s speaking the truth and saying what surely we are all thinking - you can’t argue with a word he said. The sad thing is in this day and age, it will likely have the opposite impact on the players than it should do. It’s risky, but I don’t blame him.

@TomGilbert96

Fergie chooses players. Fergie selects players. Players play to Fergie’s style. We are currently 8th in League 1 with players and staff we can afford. No better, no worse – that’s where we are. Saturday v Bristol Rovers will be interesting - will we appear together or disparate?

@TobyWoody

What happened to ‘we don’t get too high when we win, or too low when we lose’?

@Secky2011

Our chairman is very open so why shouldn’t our manager be?

@FarrowCarl

It’s been a week since he told the fans they need patience.

@Kyle_Irving19

About time he did. Just because the players are young doesn’t mean they are immune to criticism, although DF has to take some responsibility himself. Some of the players need to snap out of it fast. You can question DF selection at Sheffield Wednesday, but ultimately players shrank & disappeared, some could barely kick a ball properly. The players are adults, they're paid to make decisions in game and to defend/finish/pass/save etc - so do it. And let me clarify, they're League 1 players, they're not elite, but some do have talent. I don't expect promotion or a long cup run - I expect to lose some games..but I also expect a minimum standard of competence and effort. Can they all honestly say they are delivering that?

@TheAdrianDurham

We had enough on the field to do the job. No excuses. DF was spot on.

@Poshwhalers

Someone needed to tell them just how useless they are playing.

@CraigIsted

It was refreshing to hear him actually say what the rest of us are thinking.

@emmaverde9

Thought this was meant to be a project with patience.

@PUFCChris

He’s clearly tried to publicly back them, but it’s got him nowhere.

@Dines_11

Absolutely. He was spot on in everything he said.

@JoshMakkie12

Very erratic behaviour from a manager who pleaded for patience only recently. He now needs to back it up and play those summer signings currently languishing on the subs’ bench.

@eamonnduff

He was hardly going to pat the players’ backs and say ‘well done’. They need to grow some balls. Footballers are too pampered these days.

@CHAMM24

It needed saying, and about time too. They have been getting away with it for too long. Although he picks players like RJJ and Burrows who are not good enough. Edwards is overated. If he’s that good, why do we concede so many goals?

@PoshPaul

Absolutely yes, they're playing in a man's game and need to take responsibility for their own performances.

@MaxCasper10001

I remember a certain owner telling us to give our young squad time and patience, because they will make mistakes. Did I just dream that? Or does that sentiment only extend as far as the fans? Hypocrites.

@PUFCmemes

He needs to be careful as it’s a young team and he may lose the dressing room fast with those words.

@Morton110A

He may be correct, but he's also had 5 months to sort this out. The team has changed and got younger - he's the one constant. Take some responsibility.

@dalerout

Probably not, but the stress of knowing we’d thrown away a good chance of some decent money coming in got too much for him. I’d love him to reflect on his own mistakes. Seems the whole club is just waiting for Brentford to sell Toney now.