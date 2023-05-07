Posh celebrate reaching the play-offs in the dressing room after victory over Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh secured their place in the play-offs with an impressive 2-0 win over Barnsley thanks to goals either side of half time from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor.

The win saw Posh overtake Derby, who were beaten 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday. Loud cheers were heard in the Posh away end at the end of the first half when Michael Smith slotted away his penalty for the Owls, which also led to a red card for Curtis Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh will now face third-placed Sheffield Wednesday in a two-legged tie, with the home leg taking place on Friday (May 12, 8pm).

Josh Knight, Frankie Kent and Harrison Burrows jump for joy after the final whistle. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson, who returned to the club in January, is now keen to see his side continue on their momentum, said: “The day went exactly to plan.

"I have enjoyed working with the players and the staff, they have been excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To get to the play-offs means nothing at the end of your career though. I’ve finished seventh in this league twice and I’ve got three promotions. I want another one.

"We will enjoy today, but tomorrow we will get them back in to recover ahead of what will be two very, very tough games. Now we’ve got there, we want to make sure we get to Wembley.

Posh's players and fans celebrate together after securing a play-off place. Photo: Joe Dent.

“We started the game ever so well. We spoke all week about getting an early goal and putting pressure on Derby. In the first half, we were really good, we played through them a lot. To win here, with two goals and a clean sheet is a great performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barnsley went with their strongest eleven, there won’t be many changes when they play Bolton, but we beat them and we deserved to beat them.

“I wasn’t happy with the way we started the second half, they were dominant for 20 minutes, they got too many balls into the box but Frankie, Ronnie and the back four dealt with it.

“The main focus at half time was how we performed, I told them about the Derby game, I had to because I didn’t want them to waste the opportunity in front of them.

“The second goal was pivotal. We were aware Derby were losing and I had to decide to stick or twist and try and get a third to kill Derby off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We scored from a set-piece, which I have been critical of us for not doing, so I was happy to get one today.

“It was nervy because we wanted it so badly, we didn’t want Derby to equalise when we were all on the pitch after our final whistle, that would have been a crushing blow. Our fans, who were magnificent today, let us know the game was over and ironically we now face the team that we needed a favour from today.”

Ferguson was forced into a bold tactical call owing to the injuries to Nathan Ogbeta and Nathan Thompson, meaning he lined up with a back four with Harrison Burrows and Joe Ward as full-backs.

Ferguson added: “It was two wingers playing as full-backs but we had to win the game. Harrison justified it by creating both goals and Wardy can play right back, we know that. There was an element of risk but we had to go for it and be on the front foot. We could come here, defend well and then Barnsley sneak one at the end and that would have been no good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harrison and Wardy are two of our best crossers of the ball and we had to get them into those positions.”