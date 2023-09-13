Watch more videos on Shots!

Goals in either half from Jadel Katongo and Ephron Mason-Clark respectively were enough for Posh to regain local bragging rights and get their EFL Trophy campaign off to a perfect start with a 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh currently top the group as Tottenham Hotspur U21s and Colchester do not face each other in their opening fixture until next Tuesday (September 19) when Posh are in League One action against Cheltenham.

Katongo’s smart finish following Ryan De Havilland’s scuffed shot saw him register a debut goal in his first loan spell away from Manchester City. The 19-year-old played in the middle of a back three as Posh switched from their usual 4-2-3-1 system that has been deployed in League One.

Jadel Katongo scores on his debut against Cambridge United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson wasn’t completely satisfied with the result, however, and challenged his side to be more consistent within games.

He said: “We were fairly comfortable. I can’t remember them having too many opportunities. It was a good night and we kept a clean sheet, which is important. We didn’t give them much.

“Fynn made an important save early on and that was the one real moment that they had. He’s done very well for us when he’s played and I’m very pleased with him.

“Parts of the performance I was pleased with. There were some solid performances but parts of it we need to keep working on. It’s a group we’re going to have to be really repetitive with.

Darren Ferguson watches on from the stands against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.

"I still don’t see enough consistency within games for the quality we have. We certainly need to keep working on that.

“They had a bit more of the ball when it went 2-0. We could have killed them off even more on the counter but we sat in a little bit when we could have been more aggressive. We were fairly comfortable though and the important thing was to get a win at home and a clean sheet. We needed to start the week by getting the momentum back.

“I wanted to look at a different formation- it’s one I really like- you’ve got to have the correct personnel to do it. “I wanted to have a look at Ephron and Jonno up front so we’ve got to see that tonight. It’s good that Ephron got a goal, I was really pleased for him. There was certain things I wanted to see and certain things I want to see us improve on.”

"Ryan did very well for us tonight but I just need to see that quality we’ve got more consistently. The second goal is a great example of it, two passes and a wonderful finish. We need to see that more.

“It was very nice for Jadel to score, he’s a young kid on his first loan and it’s nice for him to get a goal on his debut. You can see the quality he brings on the ball, he’s superb and brings that real calmness. He commits players towards him and plays past them and in between the lines. He’s going to be an important player for us.”