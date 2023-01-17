Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates scoring the opening goal against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent.

Mason-Clark scored both goals in the 2-0 victory at Vale Park to give Ferguson a winning start the fourth time around and move Posh to within two points of the play-offs.

The 23-year-old is in the minority of the squad that Ferguson has not worked with before- with previous boss Grant McCann having signed him in the summer from Barnet- but he has already been impressed by the forward.

He said: “Ephron is a lovely lad. He wants to listen and learn, wants to put a real shift in and he has got real ability, real talent

"What I love about him is that he gets in the box when the ball is out wide- he did that (the goal) in training last week.

"A lot of wide players stand out there picking their nose but not him, he wants to get in the box and score goals. Maybe he misses some chances but he’s not scared of it. He was good.”

Mason-Clark was awarded the Man of the Match award by the Sky TV commentary team for his two goals. He picked up the same award the last time Posh were on TV- away at Salford in November’s FA Cup replay.

After the match, the forward spoke of his improving relationship with Jonson Clarke-Harris, which resulted in the forward cushioning a header back across the box to create Mason-Clark’s first goal.

He said: “Port Vale is not an easy place to go to, so I’m just happy that we all stuck together and dug out three points.

“The manager spoke at half time about staying in control and playing our game- that we have worked on all week and not listening to their fans.

“Me and Jonno had a scored a similar goal in training a couple of days ago so it was funny but with the more games that we play, I’m getting to know his strengths. In the box, he’s an aerial threat and I need to be there to get the second balls from him.

“Wingers are evolving and watching players at the highest level is changing my game to affect my opponent. I like watching players like Sadio Mane, someone who is always making a forward run and being an option and a threat for his team.