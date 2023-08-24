Rumours have persisted all summer about both Ronnie Edwards and Jonson Clarke-Harris but both still remain at the club and Posh expect to receive bids for both in the closing stages of the window, which will close next Friday (September 1) at 11pm.

Josh Knight and Jeando Fuchs and Joe Tomlinson all remain on the transfer list but Fuchs is unlikely to leave given that the club expect him to be out until December due to him requiring surgery on a thigh issue.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that the club will have five targets in place for each player who my leave the club and that were Clarke-Harris or Edwards to leave, then they would be replaced but Ferguson has said he is calm in the face of what may happen in the coming week.

Darren Ferguson and Darragh MacAnthony are both relaxed at the prospect of the upcoming final week of the transfer window, Ferguson has insisted. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “I think it will be a normal last week. a lot of clubs will be panicking. I’d be surprised if we didn’t get bids for some players and then it’s up to the club what happens with that.

“I’m very relaxed about that, preparing for if this player or that player goes is part of the job. We’ll have to wait and see.

"The window goes up until 11 o’clock at night, that could be a problem but unfortunately I’m not in control so there’s no point in worrying about it.

“I just have to be prepared and our staff are having constant meetings about the obvious one. We have to plan to get players in if they go. If we can’t get players in, we can’t get players in, it’s as simple as that, there’s no point in worrying about it.

“We’ve got a lot of experience as a club to deal with these things and we’re all very relaxed. Myself and the chairman are very relaxed about it. What will be, will be.”

Already this summer, Posh have brought in nine players- including youngsters David Kawa and Donay O’Brien Brady- and allowed nine to leave, notably previous stars Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward and Frankie Kent.