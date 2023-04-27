Darren Ferguson is yet to make a public decision on his Peterborough United future. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson has refused to rule out remaining as Peterborough United manager beyond the end of the season.

The Posh boss arrived for a fourth spell in January following the dismissal of Grant McCann and has led the side to the cusp of the play-off places with two games to go.

Posh have taken 36 points from 20 matches under Ferguson.

His deal is only until the end of the season but Ferguson will meet with Chairman Darragh MacAnthony at the end of the season to discuss future plans.

MacAnthony- who is currently in the UK- has previously said that he would begin the process of looking for a new manager in late April with the view of appointing someone by the end of May.

Ferguson said: “As it stands, I’m here until the end of the season but the chairman has said that we will have a conversation when the season is finished- whenever that may be. That conversation will stay private. I’ve got my own thoughts on things.”

