Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows celebrate making it 2-0. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were 2-0 victors away against Bristol Rovers on Saturday but saw their automatic promotion hopes all but ended with second-place Derby picking up a 1-0 win away at Cambridge.

Posh trail the Rams by six points with two games left but must also create a nine-goal swing in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third-placed Bolton beat Port Vale 2-0. Posh can draw level on points with them on Tuesday but must win by five to move into third.

Darren Ferguson confirmed that he sees Tuesdays trip to Cheltenham as the only opportunity he now has to get rest into his key man. Ephron Mason-Clark and Jadel Katongo reverted to the bench on Saturday, while Kwake Poku missed out on the squad after being seen wearing a protective boot at the club’s awards night on Wednesday night.

James Dornelly was handed a Football League debut in place of Katongo.

Ferguson said: “I still had one eye on if Derby slipped up and we were getting told about the Derby score but we had to concentrate on getting a win here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ephron and Jadel needed a break. I wanted to give James Dornelly a game and I wanted Jonno to play because of him coming back here and after what he did on Tuesday night, he deserved a chance.

"Tuesday will be a completely different team. I’ll be freshening the whole team up because that’ll be the only opportunity I’ve got to do it.

"We’ve had a lot of games, I wasn’t going to risk anyone but we all had an eye on if Derby were going to slip up today.

"They’ve done their job, we’ve got today out of the way, we’ve done our job to get the home leg of the semi-final second. Now I can rest all of the players that have been playing on Tuesday. It’ll be a completely different team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh secured victory at the Memorial Stadium thanks to goals from Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Ferguson was pleased with his side’s improved defence and full of praise for league debutant Dornelly.

He added: “I enjoyed the performance a lot. I was really pleased with the players.

“We put a lot of work into the game, including out of possession; being more compact and more solid. The players did it to a tee. We were really well organised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we get clean sheets, we are going to get promoted, it’s as simple as that.

“We had a good meeting on Friday where we said we need to stop giving up so many chances and be more connected as a team. We were outstanding as a team with it today.

“They had one shot I can remember, a couple of things, but no clear cut chances. After the first ten minutes, we got control and some of our football was outstanding.

“The two wides players, Malik and David, were giving them a big problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Towards the last 20 minutes, they were getting a little too much control so I brought on the fresh legs with pace.

“In the second half, we didn’t play forward as much but the tempo of the game died a bit. It was very hot.

“James is a very good player. I had no issue playing him. It’s just a pity he’s been injured otherwise he’d have been earlier. The temperament he’s got is fantastic. Nothing phases him. I was delighted with his performance.

“After an hour, he tired and Jadel come on. He took a knock but he’ll be ok. It was just knee on knee. James very very good, he was up against a very good player in Sinclair. He handled the ball well, he’s got good composure and defended well when he had to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regardless of what league in, James is a big part of what we want to do. He’ll play again on Tuesday.”