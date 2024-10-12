Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Darren Ferguson was proud of the belief and character his Peterborough United side showed in their 3-3 League One draw at home against Rotherham on Saturday (October 12).

Posh had taken the lead in the match thanks to James Dornelly’s first career goal, but trailed 3-1 at half time as Rotherham took advantage of more defensive lapses with goals from Sam Nombe, Mallik Wilks and former London Road hero Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Ferguson’s side made a lightning start to the second half though and within 53 minutes, had drawn level from two corners, one deflecting in off visiting defender Joe Rafferty and the other being powered in by Emmanuel Fernandez for his third goal of the season.

Posh then enjoyed a strong spell, but neither side could find a winner in the remainder of the match.

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates scoring Posh's equaliser. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson insisted that his side were the better team, but that he was proud of their belief and character in turning around the game with a side ravaged by injuries and a suspension to key midfielder Archie Collins.

Posh were involved in one of only two League One matches to take place on Saturday due to the international break and the point moved them up two places to 12th. A win would have taken them up to sixth.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted with the performance. I’m proud of them. We kept playing the way we wanted to and showed a lot of character and belief.

“We were the better team. They started with a diamond so we knew where to hurt them and that we had to control the game. And that’s what we did and seeing the opposition change formation three or four times in a game tells a story.

James Dornelly scores. Photo: Joe Dent.

“They changed, but they couldn’t get the ball off us. James has scored and then, and this is where we’re at at the moment as we’re such a young team and a bit naive, they equalised and we didn’t deal with adversity quickly enough.

“Jack Sparkes knows he should keep Wilks on his right foot, but he’s come in and smashed it in. The centre-half has to come out and close the ball down as well, but after the goal, Jack dealt with him very well.

“They’ve had four shots at goal in the first half and scored three of them. The goals we are conceding are our Achilles heel at the moment. Conceding from a corner straight from going in front was a pivotal moment in the game and then at 2-1, Manny has to score from from four yards and they go up the pitch and score the third.

“I didn’t want to change too much at half time and I didn’t think I had to. We tweaked something in midfield and the players were great in second half. I wouldn’t say we were a completely different side. There was just moments in the first where they were ruthless and we switched off. We dominated the game in the first half, but we conceded three goals which was disappointing.

“I tweaked the midfield. We went with a six and two eights when we built play, which meant Ryan De Havilland and Joel Randall could give us more width. I just said to them, you’ve got to keep believing in what you’re doing and don’t change.

“We told Jack to come inside and leave Malik one-vs-one. We knew their wide players didn’t want to defend so we got our wide players one-vs-one and Malik Mothersille became a threat. When you’ve got that pace and power running at teams in the box, you can’t tackle them.

“I was really proud of my team’s performance for the belief in keeping to play the way we wanted to, knowing and feeling we would get back into the game.

“We look a real threat from set-pieces now as well and Sparkes was outstanding from them. “At 3-3, for that five or ten minute period, we had to go for the jugular because, if we get another one, we win the game.

“We just ran out of steam towards the end and the game got very bitty. They just sat in. They’ve had one or two opportunities when we’ve sat off, but I was generally really pleased with my team’s performance.

“To come back shows the belief in how we want to play and the character of the team to not give in considering we have so many injuries. We’ve got four or five injuries and they’re probably starters. We’re missing the two best midfielders in the league, but Ryan and Donay O’Brien-Brady were brilliant today.”

Posh now have a free week before travelling to Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday (12:30pm). Matt Bloomfield’s side sit fifth in the table.