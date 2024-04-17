Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson and Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam meet ahead of kick-off.

Posh bounced back from a shock 5-0 mauling at the Kassam Stadium, with a 4-1 win at home against Fleetwood on Tuesday.

It was not all plain sailing for Posh, however, as they trailed to Bosun Lawal’s long-range strike after just 14 seconds.

Malik Mothersille equalised for Posh before the break with his first Football League goal before supersub Jonson Clarke-Harris came on and changed the game. He assisted Archie Collins to make it 2-1 and scored twice himself in stoppage time to complete an emphatic win.

Jonson Clarke-Harris fires in Peterborough United's third against Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Goalkeeper Jed Steer has made two crucial penalty saves to keep his side in it at 1-0 and 1-1.

Ferguson was far from pleased with his side’s start,but despite criticising referee Sebastian Stockbridge for some of his decisions, he did think the first penalty - given for Ronnie Edwards pulling down Lawal - was the correct decision.

Ferguson said: “The victory is always the most important thing, but the start to the game was frustrating and annoying. It bordered on unprofessional as how you can concede a goal like that, without touching the ball, is awful.

“You can’t start a game like that, especially at home. You give them something to hang on to. Then to be fair, they should be 2-0 up. Jed has made two penalty saves, but the first one was massive.

“We knew it would be tough as they’re fighting to stay in the league. They weren’t coming to sit and just let us do that we want. They were well organised and compact.

“It took us a little time to come back from the early goal and we had to change a couple of things at half time because of Promise Omochere.

“We were jumping too early and he was getting down the side of us too easily. He was a handful. I never felt comfortable, as we looked vulnerable.

“We scored a good goal to get back into the game though. A great cross by David and a good finish by Malik.

“Then we just needed to be patient and find the right pass. We didn’t do the basics well enough in the first half though and we’ve had enough warnings this season.

“We spoke about that at half time. In the second half, we were always going to dominate, but they got another penalty and Jed makes a save again.

“To be fair, if I was their manager, I’d be disappointed with the penalties. They’re both comfortable saves, but he has to make them. It’s a get out of jail free pass and we go onto win the game.

“I don’t know if they are penalties. We should have had one in the first half. The ref was poor, I couldn’t believe some of the stuff he let go, some of the tackles. The fourth official said the first was for persistent pulling. I think it’s a penalty. I’d want it, he’s got too tight (Ronnie Edwards) and pulled him down.

“We had bits of luck tonight, but we managed to find a way to win.

“When we get to 1-1, I’ve just gone for it. It’s a good night with another four goals and three on the goal difference.

“Let’s see where it takes us. Bolton drew and now we need a point to secure a home tie in the play-offs in the second leg.

“Football works in many strange ways, it’s Derby’s to throw away, but they have to win on Saturday.

“There were parts I was really pleased with but the main thing was to get a reaction from Saturday and win.

“Jonno coming on, scoring two and setting one up is a massive positive. David Ajiboye coming into the team and setting one up and Malik coming into the team and scoring a goal are also massive positives. There’s a lot of positives to take.

“There was a lot of good performances, Ephron was absolutely magnificent for the fourth goal and the goalkeeper makes two penalty saves. I just always look for better.”

Posh can all but make sure they will play the second leg of a play-off semi-final at home if they get a point at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.