Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the winning goal with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory after conceding to a fluke Jordan Shipley cross that ended up flying over Nicholas Bilokapic because of the strong winds.

Ricky-Jade Jones quickly equalised for Posh and Hector Kyprianou bundled in the winner after a fine run from substitute David Ajiboye.

The victory kept Posh in second place and they closed the gap to leaders Portsmouth after they were surprisingly held to a 1-1 at home by Fleetwood.

Rivals Northampton also did Posh a favour by beating Oxford 2-1 thanks to a last minute winner.

Darren Ferguson admitted that his side were not at their best at Shrewsbury but was pleased to see his side still able to comeback to claim the three points.

He said: “It’s a big three points. It’s just about getting the points on the board at this stage and we’ve managed to dig one out today.

“The conditions are what they are, you don’t expect much different at this time of year but we handled it well. We didn’t start the game very well, we didn’t have enough tempo but then we managed to get control of it.

“We weren’t great today but we dug out a result, these are the important ones. I told the players at half time, these are the ones that you look back and think that was a big three points. I said we needed to improve our away form and we’ve got six points in our last two games.

“It was such a freak goal to concede. The boy has just hit a cross and it goes over Nick. The wind was causing a problem but the reaction of the players to going down was fantastic. We showed great character.

"David has come on and made a real impact. I was delighted with him, he’s done that quite a few times now. He’s a real handful and he was a different kind of problem for their left wing back as went outside as opposed to inside like Kwame.

“Joel (who was withdrawn for Ajiboye) did nothing wrong, I just felt that Kwame can be a better carrier of the ball in the middle areas and he showed that.

“When we go 2-1 up, we have one or two really good opportunities to kill it off but we didn’t and then they were throwing everyone at it. We knew set-pieces would be a threat but we dealt with it fine. It’s a very, very good result.

“These are no doubt the most important wins in terms of away from home, it’s the grind part of the season. These are the wins we’ve got to get. We’ve done that and we’ll move onto the next one.”