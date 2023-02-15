Darren Ferguson was pleased with large parts of the Peterborough United performance at Fleetwood, despite the defeat. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson’s side their play-off ambitions suffer another blow after fell to back-to-back defeats thanks to a second 1-0 defeat against Fleetwood this season.

Promise Omochere headed in the only goal of the game after 20 minutes following a poor pass by Frankie Kent. Given Barnsley’s 3-1 win at Port Vale, Posh fell to nine points off the play-off position and were also hurt by seeing Wycombe and Bolton pick up wins, while Portsmouth narrowed the gap to three points just behind in tenth after a 1-0 win over Burton.

Posh went on to dominate the ball but were unable to breakdown their very defensive opponents, who brought on ex-Posh man Jack Marriott after the break. It was the aspect of control of the game that pleased Ferguson most.

"My reaction is one of disappointment. We need to be ruthless in terms of creating clear-cut chances but in terms of how we dominated the ball, it’s exactly how I want my players to play,” he explained.

“I knew I’d get a response from Saturday and I got one but we just gave such a soft goal away and gave them something to hang onto.

"I’m not happy with the result but I am happy with the performance but I’ve said many times, I’d rather we played rubbish and won.

"It’s a very disappointed dressing room given the performance levels away from home- where form has been terrible- and we’ve had three games we should have won.

“It’s a terrible goal. We play into an area we didn’t have to and we’ve got to defend the cross better, it’s too easy.

"We started the game so well. We were so dominant and causing them all sorts of problems. The one criticism I had is that we did not make enough clear-cut chances as I hoped.

"Before the goal, we were in control of the game, to be in control away from home can be difficult but the manner in which we did it was very pleasing.

“The goal gives them a lift but I said to the players, you don’t need to panic. We started the second half quite well but we didn’t dominate the game. I can’t remember a clear-cut chance we had, which was the most disappointing thing.”

Ferguson was left angered by the decision of referee Martin Woods to deny Posh a penalty midway through the second half. The coaching staff were enraged their protests were waved away after Jonson Clarke-Harris collided with home ‘keeper Jay Lynch.

He went onto say that he still maintained the belief that his side can make the play-offs, despite the strength of the teams above them in the race.

He added: “We’ve had a clear penalty not given for whatever reason. There was clear contact.

"It’s never good to have back-to-back defeats but it’s a game we didn’t deserve to lose.

“I knew coming into the job it was going to be very difficult because the teams above us are strong and they’ve shown that. We’ve got to keep believing though.

"It’s a gap but I wouldn’t say it’s a massive one. It is catchable but it is going to be hard. I've got to make sure the players keep believing in how we want to play and keep taking it one game at a time.

"We have now got to go to Morecambe and get a win.”

Posh will travel to the Mazuma Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday looking to get back on track.