Jonson Clarke-Harris battles for the ball against Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson made just the one change to the side that was humbled 5-0 at home by Bolton last week for the trip to Fleetwood in midweek, which ended in Posh falling to a second defeat in a row.

Those results saw Posh slip to nine points behind Barnsley in the final play-off spot with very little room for further dropped points for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Posh head to 21st-placed Morecambe, Ferguson has asked his side to repeat large parts of the performance at Fleetwood but with the added ruthlessness that opponents have shown against them in recent weeks.

He said: “A lot of the stuff at Fleetwood was very good, a lot of the stuff up to the last third was very, very good- some excellent football- the bit that was missing was the most important bit and we’ve been working on different ways we can improve that whether that be changing personnel or keeping practicing.

“I was trying to get some consistency in the team, even after the Bolton game, I only made one starting change. I have to look at the bigger picture as well and after Plymouth we have seven games in 21 days. Also, some players are on real form and have been consistent in how they’ve performed.

“We had seven corners on Tuesday night and only one was successful in where we wanted it to go, those kind of stats are never going to add up to you winning football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even before they scored, we were very good and should have been ahead. The keeper has made a good save from Jack and there were one or two opportunities that could have led to better chances. It was just what final bit that was missing but we need to keep the players believing.

“I gave the players the example of the Bolton game where there was nothing really in the game but they were just clinical and ruthless and that’s how we need to be. That’s where we need to get to if we want to be successful.”

Posh face a Morecambe side who sit in the relegation places but who have a strong recent home record.

Derek Adams’ men have not lost any of their last ten home league matches, winning five of them; beating Barnsley along the way as well as drawing with Derby, Portsmouth and Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rescued a late 1-1 draw against Forest Green in their last home outing before losing 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Ferguson said: “It’s strange the way their results have gone but they’ve played some of the top teams in the division away, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby but their home form has probably been among the strongest in the league.

"It’s going to be another tough game, their last home game they drew 1-1 and before that they beat Bristol Rovers 5-0 and they won four on the bounce before that, so they’ve picked up.

"If we can get a similar performance on Saturday but improve on what I’ve spoken about then we’ve got a good chance of getting a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad