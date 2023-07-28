Posh preparations for a League One season that starts at Reading on August 5 have been unsettled by the change in club policy.

Nine players were transfer-listed at the end of last season, but four – Jeando Fuchs, Joe Tomlinson, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Josh Knight – still remain at the club and are available for selection.

There’s also the Ronnie Edwards’ issue. The 20 year-old is not on the list, but is expected to be sold before the window shuts at the end of August.

Josh Knight (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh play their final pre-season games at home to Birmingham City (3pm) and at as yet unnamed club on Saturday.

“It’s certainly been a different pre-season and not one I’ve experienced before as a manager,” Ferguson admitted.

"We made a decision to transfer list nine players and four are still here.

"That in itself is not a problem as they are all training really well and they are good pros, but their situation could change.

Joe Tomlinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"There have been offers for Joe Tomlinson for a start and there is also the chance Ronnie Edwards could be sold and we expect he will be.

"If they all end up staying with us then fine, but there is always the potential something could happen.

"Centre-back is the most unstable position for us. We have four senior ones, but Josh Knight is on the list and Ronnie could leave. If we lose one we will be signing an experienced replacement, but we also have Manu Fernandez and Charlie O’Connell can play there.

"In other areas, in terms of wide players, midfielders, we are as good as we can be.

"It’s been a good pre-season so far. We have taken things out of each game we have played and we have stayed clear of injuries, and let’s hope that stays the same.

"We are now naturally turning our attention to the first League One match, but getting 90 minutes into everyone tomorrow is the most important thing and why we arranged a second match.

"Birmingham are sure to provide us with a stern test. They have signed some good players and are now quite an athletic team.

"They have Siriki Dembele of course and it will be good to see him again. He’s a great player and a lovely lad and I’m sure he will do well for Birmingham.