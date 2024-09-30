Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Darren Ferguson has told Peterborough United fans to be patient as George Nevett’s his time will come.

Nevett, a summer signing from National League Rochdale, has struggled for opportunities since joining the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He missed the opening two matches of the campaign with a wrist injury but since returning, has only featured in one match; an 11-minute substitute appearance against Wrexham in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has frequently been left out of the matchday squad entirely but has returned to the bench in recent matches.

George Nevett in action on his only Peterborough United appearance against Wrexham. Photo: Joe Dent.

He did, however, start for Wales Under 19s in September in a 2-2 draw against Turkmenitstan but was sent to PIMS Park with the Posh U21s to face Peterborough Sports in the Northants Cup, on the same night Posh played Leyton Orient recently to get a 90 minutes under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevett is one of a number of summer signings Posh boss Darren Ferguson has said have been unlucky since joining the club.

He said: “​Some of the new signings have been really unlucky.

“Three in particular, George being one, he’s playing catch up now, then there’s Rio (Adebisi) and Mo (Susoho)- who many have forgotten about. He’s a big signing for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a good player who gave me a lot of options in the middle of the park.

“Fortunately, while Mo and Rio have been injured, Donay has been amazing. That’s a big bonus.

“With George, he was just playing catch up a bit but he is one I have high hopes for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to remember that in Ronnie Edwards’ first season, he only played two games.

“These younger players- Ronnie at the time and George now- they need time. It is a process.

“For me, he is going to be a very good player. He gives you a good left foot, he’s obviously got areas he needs to work on but it won’t be long before he is back involved.”